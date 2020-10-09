In last trading session, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw 2,977,983 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.04 trading at $0.2 or 7.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $576.85 Million. That closing price of PTEN’s stock is at a discount of -260.2% from its 52-week high price of $10.95 and is indicating a premium of 47.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.62 in the current quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.23%, in the last five days PTEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $3.07-0 price level, adding 0.98% to its value on the day. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.29% in past 5-day. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) showed a performance of -9.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.25 Million shares which calculate 6.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +97.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.21% for stock’s current value.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +31.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 120.2% while that of industry is -8.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -129.6% in the current quarter and calculating -44.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -56% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $194.96 Million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $186.83 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $598.45 Million and $492.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -67.4% while estimating it to be -62% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 22 and October 22, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.82%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.08 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.57%.