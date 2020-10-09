In last trading session, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw 1,195,443 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at $0.07 or 2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.06 Million. That closing price of MCEP’s stock is at a discount of -357.14% from its 52-week high price of $11.2 and is indicating a premium of 51.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 694.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.94%, in the last five days MCEP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $2.64-7 price level, adding 7.2% to its value on the day. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP’s shares saw a change of -55.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.41% in past 5-day. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) showed a performance of -1.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.04 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 200.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.37. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +200.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 200.82% for stock’s current value.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.35 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.55%