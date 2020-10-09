In recent trading session, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw 2,155,240 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.5 trading at $1.07 or 5.24% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $12.86 Billion. That current trading price of LBTYK’s stock is at a discount of -16.6% from its 52-week high price of $25.07 and is indicating a premium of 33.21% from its 52-week low price of $14.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.24%, in the last five days LBTYK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $21.49- price level, adding 0.02% to its value on the day. Liberty Global plc’s shares saw a change of -1.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.87% in past 5-day. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) showed a performance of -0.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.75 Million shares which calculate 3.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +86.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.33% for stock’s current value.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 180.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 551 institutions for Liberty Global plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at LBTYK for having 54.56 Million shares of worth $1.17 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 28.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $605.4 Million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 24905701 shares of worth $535.72 Million or 6.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.61 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $120.57 Million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.