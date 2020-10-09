In last trading session, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) saw 3,218,053 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.97 trading at $0.11 or 12.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.59 Million. That closing price of NR’s stock is at a discount of -691.75% from its 52-week high price of $7.68 and is indicating a premium of 32.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.21%, in the last five days NR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 05 when the stock touched $0.9947 price level, adding 2.87% to its value on the day. Newpark Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.95% in past 5-day. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) showed a performance of -45.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.48 Million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 191.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +209.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 157.73% for stock’s current value.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $101.55 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $108.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -143.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%