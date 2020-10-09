ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) recently released the results from a new consumer survey in the US. The nationwide survey of more than one thousand active shoppers in the country was fielded by Dynata on August 24, 2020.

The results from leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales indicated significant shift in online shopping. The behavior found to be similar across all age groups and genders among consumers ready to be purchasing during the pandemic. The company presented the findings of the survey in a webinar on September 29, 2020.

ChannelAdvisor conducted an end user survey in April 2020 with the collaboration of Dynata. The survey covered over 1,000 US shoppers participated in the study, not only highlighted their shift towards online shopping but also helped the company to track the current impact of pandemic on retailers and brands.

ChannelAdviosr conducted the survey in August capturing new insights into consumer behaviors. With the survey finding, the company tried to get better understanding of how and where the US consumers are shopping; when they are planning to be spending for the holiday season; and where the consumer behavior is heading to for shopping in the future.

The study found that percentage of US shoppers expecting shopping online more than they did before pandemic increased from April to August. The percentage of those shoppers who expect their selves shop online more than they did pre-pandemic also increased during that period.

Nearly 59% of the consumers participated in the survey indicated starting their holiday shopping before November 1. About 47% of survey respondents showed concerns about ability of brands and retailer to deliver packages to them on time this holiday season while 78% of them were willing to wait longer for that because of the logistical shipping delays.