In recent trading session, Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw 1,966,469 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at -$0.41 or -6.36% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.56 Billion. That current trading price of VEDL’s stock is at a discount of -55.54% from its 52-week high price of $9.41 and is indicating a premium of 46.45% from its 52-week low price of $3.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 870.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 616.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vedanta Limited (VEDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.36%, in the last five days VEDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $7.50-1 price level, adding 18.17% to its value on the day. Vedanta Limited’s shares saw a change of -28.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.27% in past 5-day. Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) showed a performance of -11.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.62 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.92. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +80.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.1% for stock’s current value.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VEDL Dividends

Vedanta Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.72%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 7.58%.