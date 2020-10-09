In recent trading session, DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw 1,475,640 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $227.58 trading at $7.19 or 3.26% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $42.32 Billion. That current trading price of DOCU’s stock is at a discount of -27.53% from its 52-week high price of $290.23 and is indicating a premium of 72.9% from its 52-week low price of $61.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.26%, in the last five days DOCU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 05 when the stock touched $236.37 price level, adding 3.81% to its value on the day. DocuSign, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 206.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.16% in past 5-day. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) showed a performance of 7.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.41 Million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $256.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $210 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.72% for stock’s current value.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DocuSign, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +143.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 74.19% while that of industry is 7.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.2% in the current quarter and calculating 25% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $360.95 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $386.86 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $249.5 Million and $274.89 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.7% while estimating it to be 40.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.2%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 663 institutions for DocuSign, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at DOCU for having 18.25 Million shares of worth $3.14 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.95 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.75 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4960066 shares of worth $854.17 Million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $757.59 Million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.