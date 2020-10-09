In last trading session, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw 1,101,345 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.59 trading at -$0.02 or -0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.94 Million. That closing price of CLIR’s stock is at a discount of -58.69% from its 52-week high price of $4.11 and is indicating a premium of 86.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 111.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.77%, in the last five days CLIR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $2.92-1 price level, adding 11.3% to its value on the day. ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of 239.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.6% in past 5-day. ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) showed a performance of 19.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 975.85 Million shares which calculate 4.61 days to cover the short interests.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for ClearSign Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CLIR for having 591.76 Thousand shares of worth $1.23 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ICM Asset Management, Inc., which was holding about 433.91 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $902.54 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 337298 shares of worth $701.58 Thousand or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 240.08 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $499.37 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.