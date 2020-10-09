In last trading session, ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw 1,961,066 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.12 or 8.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.27 Million. That closing price of CNET’s stock is at a discount of -37.91% from its 52-week high price of $2.11 and is indicating a premium of 64.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 862.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (CNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.51%, in the last five days CNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $1.7 price level, adding 10% to its value on the day. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.52% in past 5-day. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) showed a performance of 2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 254.44 Million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 308.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +308.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 308.5% for stock’s current value.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%