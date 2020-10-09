In recent trading session, Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw 2,163,356 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.6 trading at -$0.01 or -2.53% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $86.91 Million. That current trading price of BNGO’s stock is at a discount of -683.33% from its 52-week high price of $4.7 and is indicating a premium of 58.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.53%, in the last five days BNGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $0.6485 price level, adding 7.96% to its value on the day. Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.73% in past 5-day. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) showed a performance of 18.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.43 Million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 146.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 91.67% for stock’s current value.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bionano Genomics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +93.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -79.47% while that of industry is 13.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.5% in the current quarter and calculating 83.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -21.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.07 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.6 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $3.31 Million and $2.79 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -37.5% while estimating it to be 29.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Bionano Genomics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sio Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BNGO for having 1.55 Million shares of worth $788.55 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich, which was holding about 750Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $382.5 Thousand.