In last trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw 7,960,566 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.76 trading at $0.91 or 4.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.74 Billion. That closing price of BBBY’s stock is at a discount of -1.65% from its 52-week high price of $22.12 and is indicating a premium of 84.24% from its 52-week low price of $3.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.36%, in the last five days BBBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 05 when the stock touched $22.12- price level, adding 1.63% to its value on the day. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.08% in past 5-day. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) showed a performance of 92.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72.56 Million shares which calculate 6.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.69 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -14.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.43% for stock’s current value.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +289.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -243.48% while that of industry is -7.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 136.8% in the current quarter and calculating 73.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -11.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.78 Billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.57 Billion in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021. Company posted $2.76 Billion and $3.11 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.7% while estimating it to be 47% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -383.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 06 and January 11, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 17.94%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 399 institutions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BBBY for having 19.99 Million shares of worth $211.94 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 15.73 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $166.77 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11250026 shares of worth $121.73 Million or 8.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.94 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $96.67 Million in the company or a holder of 6.3% of company’s stock.