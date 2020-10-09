In recent trading session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw 1,794,347 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at -$0.08 or -8.79% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.65 Million. That current trading price of ARTL’s stock is at a discount of -432.89% from its 52-week high price of $4.423 and is indicating a premium of 26.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 918.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.79%, in the last five days ARTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 05 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 46.6% to its value on the day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.48% in past 5-day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) showed a performance of -23.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 159.87 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 863.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +863.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 863.86% for stock’s current value.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -336.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%