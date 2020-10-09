In last trading session, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw 3,932,138 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0 or -0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.85 Million. That closing price of ONTX’s stock is at a discount of -457.14% from its 52-week high price of $1.56 and is indicating a premium of 64.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.36%, in the last five days ONTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 05 when the stock touched $0.2963 price level, adding 6.51% to its value on the day. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.78% in past 5-day. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) showed a performance of 33.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.04 Million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 553.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +971.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7.14% for stock’s current value.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -91.95% while that of industry is 16.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96% in the current quarter and calculating 92.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.39 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%