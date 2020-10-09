In last trading session, Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC) saw 6,908,824 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $6 trading at $1.39 or 30.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.24 Million. That closing price of MXC’s stock is at a discount of -143.83% from its 52-week high price of $14.63 and is indicating a premium of 74.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 253.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 30.01%, in the last five days MXC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $8.79-3 price level, adding 31.74% to its value on the day. Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 52.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.61% in past 5-day. Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC) showed a performance of 47.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.21 Million shares which calculate 12.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 133.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +133.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 133.33% for stock’s current value.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -667.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Mexco Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MXC for having 12.8 Thousand shares of worth $41.98 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.5 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.2 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12000 shares of worth $39.36 Thousand or 0.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.08 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.38 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.