In recent trading session, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) saw 1,374,552 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.89 trading at $0.36 or 7.95% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $719.25 Million. That current trading price of AMRX’s stock is at a discount of -18.4% from its 52-week high price of $5.79 and is indicating a premium of 50.92% from its 52-week low price of $2.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 940.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.95%, in the last five days AMRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $4.97-0 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.98% in past 5-day. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) showed a performance of 33.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.51 Million shares which calculate 6.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +22.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.65% for stock’s current value.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.71% while that of industry is 16.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200% in the current quarter and calculating 75% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $477.9 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $492.64 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $378.28 Million and $397.33 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.3% while estimating it to be 24% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 187 institutions for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd is the top institutional holder at AMRX for having 21.52 Million shares of worth $102.44 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 16.21 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.18 Million.