In last trading session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw 5,112,083 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.28 trading at -$0.03 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.05 Billion. That closing price of AMRN’s stock is at a discount of -394.7% from its 52-week high price of $26.12 and is indicating a premium of 36.36% from its 52-week low price of $3.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.56%, in the last five days AMRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $5.57-5 price level, adding 5.21% to its value on the day. Amarin Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of -75.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.94% in past 5-day. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) showed a performance of 21.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.2 Million shares which calculate 3.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 115.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +297.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.3% for stock’s current value.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.63 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $177.11 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $110.04 Million and $143.28 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.5% while estimating it to be 23.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.9%