In last trading session, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw 1,174,997 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at -$0.06 or -3.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.13 Million. That closing price of ALNA’s stock is at a discount of -286.5% from its 52-week high price of $6.3 and is indicating a premium of 67.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.525. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.55%, in the last five days ALNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 10.44% to its value on the day. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.24% in past 5-day. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) showed a performance of 42.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 Million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 380.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1004.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.65% for stock’s current value.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ALNA for having 3.33 Million shares of worth $5.26 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRV GP II, LLC, which was holding about 2.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.41 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 245176 shares of worth $387.38 Thousand or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 170.34 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $211.22 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.