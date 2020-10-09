In recent trading session, B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) saw 2,898,323 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.8 trading at $0.25 or 3.89% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.06 Billion. That current trading price of BTG’s stock is at a discount of -11.03% from its 52-week high price of $7.55 and is indicating a premium of 68.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For B2Gold Corp. (BTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.89%, in the last five days BTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $6.88-0 price level, adding 0.58% to its value on the day. B2Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 70.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.59% in past 5-day. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) showed a performance of 2.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.44 Million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.76 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.59% for stock’s current value.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $207.75 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $275.42 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.7% while estimating it to be 88.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.8%

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.44%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 328 institutions for B2Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at BTG for having 109.84 Million shares of worth $624.97 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 106.96 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $608.61 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 56035987 shares of worth $377.68 Million or 5.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.08 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $331.78 Million in the company or a holder of 4.58% of company’s stock.