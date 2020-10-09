In last trading session, Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw 1,798,071 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.19 or 21.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.85 Million. That closing price of RCON’s stock is at a discount of -409.17% from its 52-week high price of $5.55 and is indicating a premium of 31.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 625.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 242.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.78%, in the last five days RCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $1.2 price level, adding 9.17% to its value on the day. Recon Technology, Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -52.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.61% in past 5-day. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) showed a performance of 36.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.66 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 817.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +817.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 817.43% for stock’s current value.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.71 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.76 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%