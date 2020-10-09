In last trading session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw 2,595,639 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at $0.15 or 10.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $143.62 Million. That closing price of ACRX’s stock is at a discount of -57.23% from its 52-week high price of $2.5 and is indicating a premium of 55.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.42%, in the last five days ACRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $1.6756 price level, adding 5.11% to its value on the day. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.78% in past 5-day. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) showed a performance of 43.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.28 Million shares which calculate 5.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 212.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +466.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -47.17% for stock’s current value.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +20.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.33% while that of industry is 16.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 66.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 505.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.83 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $960Million and $475Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 194.8% while estimating it to be 1531.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107 institutions for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ACRX for having 5.51 Million shares of worth $6.67 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.5 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2142380 shares of worth $2.59 Million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.02 Million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.