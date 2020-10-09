In last trading session, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw 5,881,206 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.15 trading at -$1.74 or -25.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.94 Million. That closing price of PPSI’s stock is at a discount of -83.11% from its 52-week high price of $9.43 and is indicating a premium of 82.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 46.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -25.25%, in the last five days PPSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $9.43-4 price level, adding 45.39% to its value on the day. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 126.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 255.17% in past 5-day. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) showed a performance of 278.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 215.3 Million shares which calculate 32.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +45.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 45.63% for stock’s current value.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2019. Company posted $23.48 Million and $24.59 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.5% while estimating it to be 13.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.31% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6%