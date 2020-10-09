In last trading session, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) saw 1,187,451 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.23 trading at $0.02 or 0.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.83 Million. That closing price of QLGN’s stock is at a discount of -311.09% from its 52-week high price of $21.5 and is indicating a premium of 29.06% from its 52-week low price of $3.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 971.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.38%, in the last five days QLGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $5.47-4 price level, adding 4.39% to its value on the day. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.06% in past 5-day. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) showed a performance of 31.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.29 Million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $175 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3246.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $175 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $175. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3246.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3246.08% for stock’s current value.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, which was holding about 30Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.09 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3643 shares of worth $14.46 Thousand or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.28 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.