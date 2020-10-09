In recent trading session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw 1,345,041 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.88 trading at $1.35 or 5.09% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $11.52 Billion. That current trading price of AU’s stock is at a discount of -38.09% from its 52-week high price of $38.5 and is indicating a premium of 54.59% from its 52-week low price of $12.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.09%, in the last five days AU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 09 when the stock touched $27.99- price level, adding 0.14% to its value on the day. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares saw a change of 25.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.46% in past 5-day. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) showed a performance of -4.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 Million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.81 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.52. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +48.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.42% for stock’s current value.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.43%

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.35%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.09 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.