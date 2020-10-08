In last trading session, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) saw 1,018,528 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at $0.12 or 4.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $584.63 Million. That closing price of ZIOP’s stock is at a discount of -105.5% from its 52-week high price of $5.61 and is indicating a premium of 34.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.6%, in the last five days ZIOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $2.77-1 price level, adding 1.44% to its value on the day. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.33% in past 5-day. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) showed a performance of 11.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.4 Million shares which calculate 19.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 117.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +174.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.89% for stock’s current value.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -173.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%