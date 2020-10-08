In last trading session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw 1,610,698 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.71 trading at -$0.04 or -0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.88 Billion. That closing price of UBS’s stock is at a discount of -15.2% from its 52-week high price of $13.49 and is indicating a premium of 36.12% from its 52-week low price of $7.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UBS Group AG (UBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.34%, in the last five days UBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $11.82- price level, adding 0.47% to its value on the day. UBS Group AG’s shares saw a change of -6.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.86% in past 5-day. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) showed a performance of -2.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.9 Million shares which calculate 7.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.32% for stock’s current value.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.73%

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.07%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.36 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.64%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 796 institutions for UBS Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at UBS for having 143.81 Million shares of worth $1.81 Billion. And as of December 30, 2019, it was holding 3.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 137.03 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.58 Billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 105000000 shares of worth $1.21 Billion or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58.95 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $634.35 Million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.