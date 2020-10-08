In last trading session, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw 12,717,933 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at $0.12 or 8.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.83 Million. That closing price of VISL’s stock is at a discount of -504.05% from its 52-week high price of $8.94 and is indicating a premium of 55.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.82%, in the last five days VISL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 20% to its value on the day. Vislink Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.82% in past 5-day. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) showed a performance of 13.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 Million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3954.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3954.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3954.05% for stock’s current value.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.42 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.2% while estimating it to be -33.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%