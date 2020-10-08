In last trading session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw 4,274,074 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.77 trading at $0.56 or 10.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.83 Million. That closing price of UONE’s stock is at a discount of -838.65% from its 52-week high price of $54.16 and is indicating a premium of 83.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban One, Inc. (UONE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.75%, in the last five days UONE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $6.28-8 price level, adding 8.12% to its value on the day. Urban One, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 185.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.7% in past 5-day. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) showed a performance of 59.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 166.7 Million shares which calculate 82.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.99% for stock’s current value.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%