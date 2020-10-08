In last trading session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) saw 1,739,940 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $88.65 trading at $5.86 or 7.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.8 Billion. That closing price of U’s stock is at a discount of -15.77% from its 52-week high price of $102.63 and is indicating a premium of 26.55% from its 52-week low price of $65.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unity Software Inc. (U), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $100 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.8% for stock’s current value.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%