In last trading session, Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw 1,413,007 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $29 trading at $1.22 or 4.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06 Billion. That closing price of TSE’s stock is at a discount of -72.9% from its 52-week high price of $50.14 and is indicating a premium of 51.17% from its 52-week low price of $14.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 419.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 504.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trinseo S.A. (TSE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.57 in the current quarter.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.39%, in the last five days TSE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $30.16- price level, adding 3.85% to its value on the day. Trinseo S.A.’s shares saw a change of -22.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.1% in past 5-day. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) showed a performance of 7.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.82 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.78 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -11.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.72% for stock’s current value.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trinseo S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -153.67% while that of industry is -9.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -14.9% in the current quarter and calculating 17.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -23.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $706.54 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $751.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $922.1 Million and $888.8 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.4% while estimating it to be -15.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.6%

TSE Dividends

Trinseo S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 06, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.76%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 274 institutions for Trinseo S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at TSE for having 7.8 Million shares of worth $172.94 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.21 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2400580 shares of worth $59.8 Million or 5.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 821.99 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.48 Million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.