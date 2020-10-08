In last trading session, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) saw 1,433,259 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $606.38 trading at $14.69 or 2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.31 Billion. That closing price of REGN’s stock is at a discount of -9.61% from its 52-week high price of $664.64 and is indicating a premium of 52.34% from its 52-week low price of $288.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 811.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $7.12 in the current quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.48%, in the last five days REGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 05 when the stock touched $619.97 price level, adding 2.43% to its value on the day. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 61.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.47% in past 5-day. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) showed a performance of 7.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $676.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $550 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $800. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.3% for stock’s current value.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +15.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.75% while that of industry is 13.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.7% in the current quarter and calculating 6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.09 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.28 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.05 Billion and $2.17 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.1% while estimating it to be 4.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.54%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1119 institutions for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at REGN for having 12.46 Million shares of worth $7.77 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.11 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3383775 shares of worth $2.11 Billion or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.73 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.7 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.