In last trading session, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) saw 6,661,960 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.84 trading at $0.84 or 2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $406.7 Million. That closing price of PLL’s stock is at a discount of -27.22% from its 52-week high price of $54.5 and is indicating a premium of 90.66% from its 52-week low price of $4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2%, in the last five days PLL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $49.45- price level, adding 13.37% to its value on the day. Piedmont Lithium Limited’s shares saw a change of 418.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 82.92% in past 5-day. Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) showed a performance of 606.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.21 Million shares which calculate 5.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.35 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -36.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -4.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.31% for stock’s current value.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Piedmont Lithium Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PLL for having 498.26 Thousand shares of worth $2.87 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., which was holding about 46.5 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $268.31 Thousand.