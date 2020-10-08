In last trading session, Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw 2,952,899 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.04 or 11.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.95 Million. That closing price of NXTD’s stock is at a discount of -146.94% from its 52-week high price of $0.889 and is indicating a premium of 40.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.213. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 409.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.76%, in the last five days NXTD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 5.24% to its value on the day. Nxt-ID, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.02% in past 5-day. Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) showed a performance of 11.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.85 Million shares which calculate 14.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.35 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -2.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.78% for stock’s current value.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.86 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.96 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.2% while estimating it to be 10.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%