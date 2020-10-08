Kraton Corporation (KRA) is in efforts of seeking regulatory approval for its novel sulfonated polymer technology of BIAXAM. The company is a leading global producer of high-value biobased products and specialty polymers derived from co-products of pine wood pulping.

BIAXAM’s technology is enabled with self-disinfecting properties which last for longer period of time. During the studies around that technology, it has showed 99.99% of efficiency in quickly inactivating SARS-CoV-2 and other microbes.

Kraton developed BIAXAM technology while working on series of products around sulfonated polymer. The company is now intending expanding testing of the product and seeking approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the product to be used as long lasting and durable disinfectant. The company is also in separate efforts of getting registrations and/or approvals for the product from relevant authorities in the countries outside the United States.

Many well-known organizations have carried out through studies around efficacy of Kraton’s BIAXAM technology. Those include University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston, North Carolina State University, National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL) of Boston University and Syngene International Ltd. BIAXAM has been found demonstrating effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 and other microbes by studies carried out by Boston University BSL-4 and UTMB laboratories.

With the completion of certification requirements or regulatory approval process of the country, the company is in believes that BIAXAM could be adopted by several wide-range products as coating. Those include personal protective equipments (PPE) like face shields and could also be many of the high contact surfaces like elevator buttons, cellphone cases, public transportation surfaces, door handles, etc. The technology could also be offered in replaceable peel-and-stick form to be used in wide-range application across different industries including textiles, packaging, medical, and building and construction.

Unlike currently available disinfectants which are only effective immediately or require re-application or periodic treatment, BIAXAM not only provides rapid performance but that lasts for longer time, said Dr. Vijay Mhetar, Kraton’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.