In last trading session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) saw 1,643,324 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.01 or 4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.12 Million. That closing price of AEZS’s stock is at a discount of -316.22% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 10.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 985.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.14%, in the last five days AEZS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 1.34% to its value on the day. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.81% in past 5-day. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) showed a performance of -6.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.82 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1116.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1116.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1116.22% for stock’s current value.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -240.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%