In last trading session, Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) saw 1,083,465 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0 or -0.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $509.45 Million. That closing price of GSAT’s stock is at a discount of -93.55% from its 52-week high price of $0.6 and is indicating a premium of 25.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.03%, in the last five days GSAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $0.3399 price level, adding 10.27% to its value on the day. Globalstar, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) showed a performance of -3.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.03 Million shares which calculate 6.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +77.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 77.42% for stock’s current value.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 280.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 124 institutions for Globalstar, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GSAT for having 103.27 Million shares of worth $33.73 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 50.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.52 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15574538 shares of worth $5.09 Million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.64 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.78 Million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.