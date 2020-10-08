In last trading session, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw 1,221,674 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $152.55 trading at -$1.81 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.36 Billion. That closing price of FVRR’s stock is at a discount of -5.91% from its 52-week high price of $161.56 and is indicating a premium of 87.34% from its 52-week low price of $19.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 998.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 988.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.17%, in the last five days FVRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $161.56 price level, adding 5.58% to its value on the day. Fiverr International Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 549.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.76% in past 5-day. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) showed a performance of 37.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 626.32 Million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $134.71 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -11.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $116 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $155. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.96% for stock’s current value.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fiverr International Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +403.3% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -136.21% while that of industry is 6.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 166.7% in the current quarter and calculating 212.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 67.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.86 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.67 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $27.87 Million and $29.53 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 75.3% while estimating it to be 68.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65 institutions for Fiverr International Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FVRR for having 3.47 Million shares of worth $256.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Accel London III Associates, LP, which was holding about 2.75 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $202.71 Million.

On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 519616 shares of worth $48.55 Million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 500Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $36.91 Million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.