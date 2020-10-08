In last trading session, Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw 1,049,392 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.85 trading at $0.2 or 7.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.25 Million. That closing price of ELVT’s stock is at a discount of -109.83% from its 52-week high price of $5.98 and is indicating a premium of 68.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 487.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.55%, in the last five days ELVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $3.00-4 price level, adding 4.93% to its value on the day. Elevate Credit, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.89% in past 5-day. Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) showed a performance of 27.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 353.49 Million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.83 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +22.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.28% for stock’s current value.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Elevate Credit, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +85.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.07% while that of industry is -20.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.2% in the current quarter and calculating -121.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -33.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $98.72 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $96Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $192.78 Million and $186.92 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -48.8% while estimating it to be -48.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 158.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109 institutions for Elevate Credit, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ELVT for having 2.27 Million shares of worth $3.35 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.11 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1146170 shares of worth $1.7 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 405Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $599.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.