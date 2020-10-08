In last trading session, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) saw 8,408,135 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.52 trading at $19.58 or 47.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.92 Billion. That closing price of EV’s stock is at a discount of -0.38% from its 52-week high price of $60.75 and is indicating a premium of 61.02% from its 52-week low price of $23.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 543.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 565.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eaton Vance Corp. (EV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.87 in the current quarter.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 47.82%, in the last five days EV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $60.75- price level, adding 0.63% to its value on the day. Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares saw a change of 29.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.76% in past 5-day. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) showed a performance of 57.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.44 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -28.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -17.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.17% for stock’s current value.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eaton Vance Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.19% while that of industry is -8.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -8.4% in the current quarter and calculating 1.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $440.59 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $448.94 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $433.74 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.13%

EV Dividends

Eaton Vance Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 24 and November 30, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.74%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.92%.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 510 institutions for Eaton Vance Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EV for having 10.49 Million shares of worth $404.94 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.19 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $393.21 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5088293 shares of worth $208.72 Million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $118.7 Million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.