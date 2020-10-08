In last trading session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) saw 1,372,742 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.27 or 33.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.11 Million. That closing price of DXF’s stock is at a discount of -70.75% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 65.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 101.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 33.77%, in the last five days DXF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 21.48% to its value on the day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -6.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.46% in past 5-day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) showed a performance of 51.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.65 Million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2243.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2243.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2243.4% for stock’s current value.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.24% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%