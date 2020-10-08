In last trading session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw 3,051,018 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.99 trading at -$0.1 or -3.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $220.41 Million. That closing price of CTIC’s stock is at a discount of -23.08% from its 52-week high price of $3.68 and is indicating a premium of 79.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.24%, in the last five days CTIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $3.68-1 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares saw a change of 89.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.07% in past 5-day. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) showed a performance of 193.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 356.17 Million shares which calculate 102.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +100.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 33.78% for stock’s current value.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%