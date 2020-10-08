In last trading session, Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) saw 4,965,458 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.61 trading at $1.28 or 38.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $103.75 Million. That closing price of CPSS’s stock is at a discount of -11.06% from its 52-week high price of $5.12 and is indicating a premium of 78.31% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 38.44%, in the last five days CPSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $5.12-1 price level, adding 11.33% to its value on the day. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.53% in past 5-day. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) showed a performance of 37.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 441.4 Million shares which calculate 24.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.17 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -31.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -13.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.62% for stock’s current value.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.85 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.33 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $84.67 Million and $85.72 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.3% while estimating it to be -20.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -62.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPSS for having 3.68 Million shares of worth $10.42 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., which was holding about 2Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.66 Million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 435100 shares of worth $1.23 Million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 399.9 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.13 Million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of company’s stock.