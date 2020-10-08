In last trading session, CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) saw 1,818,085 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.99 trading at $0 or 0.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $323.18 Million. That closing price of CIIC’s stock is at a discount of -4.1% from its 52-week high price of $10.4 and is indicating a premium of 6.91% from its 52-week low price of $9.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 137.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 58.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.02%, in the last five days CIIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $10.03- price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. CIIG Merger Corp.’s shares saw a change of 0.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.4% in past 5-day. CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) showed a performance of -0.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.35 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for CIIG Merger Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS O’Connor LLC is the top institutional holder at CIIC for having 1.71 Million shares of worth $16.93 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 1.43 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.11 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 315662 shares of worth $3.13 Million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 159.55 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.58 Million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.