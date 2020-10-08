In last trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw 3,271,368 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.13 trading at $0.78 or 6.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $302.27 Million. That closing price of SAVA’s stock is at a discount of -4.53% from its 52-week high price of $12.68 and is indicating a premium of 91.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.87%, in the last five days SAVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $12.68- price level, adding 4.34% to its value on the day. Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 133.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.39% in past 5-day. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) showed a performance of 301.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.78 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +64.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.42% for stock’s current value.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41 institutions for Cassava Sciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SAVA for having 1.47 Million shares of worth $4.52 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.45 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 526783 shares of worth $1.65 Million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 497.51 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.53 Million in the company or a holder of 2% of company’s stock.