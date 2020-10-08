In last trading session, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw 9,017,151 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.58 trading at $0.99 or 15.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.89 Million. That closing price of CARV’s stock is at a discount of -203.03% from its 52-week high price of $22.97 and is indicating a premium of 83.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 846.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 831.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.02%, in the last five days CARV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $9.25-1 price level, adding 15.14% to its value on the day. Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 222.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.8% in past 5-day. Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) showed a performance of 28.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 106.39 Million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $300 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3857.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $300 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3857.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3857.78% for stock’s current value.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%