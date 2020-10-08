In recent trading session, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw 7,703,030 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.96 trading at $0.15 or 0.6% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $102.84 Billion. That current trading price of WFC’s stock is at a discount of -119.35% from its 52-week high price of $54.75 and is indicating a premium of 11.86% from its 52-week low price of $22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.6%, in the last five days WFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $25.13- price level, adding 0.14% to its value on the day. Wells Fargo & Company’s shares saw a change of -53.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.52% in past 5-day. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) showed a performance of 4.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.18 Million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +160.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.85% for stock’s current value.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wells Fargo & Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -18.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -96.8% while that of industry is -37.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -52.2% in the current quarter and calculating -43.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -15.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.93 Billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.68 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $22.01 Billion and $19.86 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -18.5% while estimating it to be -11% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.45%

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 14 and October 14, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.61%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.61%.