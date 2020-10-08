In last trading session, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw 1,846,940 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.47 trading at $0.25 or 1.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.35 Billion. That closing price of VOD’s stock is at a discount of -50.1% from its 52-week high price of $21.72 and is indicating a premium of 20.8% from its 52-week low price of $11.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.76%, in the last five days VOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $14.63- price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. Vodafone Group Plc’s shares saw a change of -24.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.08% in past 5-day. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) showed a performance of 3.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.12 Million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +106.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.08% for stock’s current value.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.5%

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.85%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.97 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.29%.