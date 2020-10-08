In last trading session, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) saw 3,888,614 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.01 or 2.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.83 Million. That closing price of TAT’s stock is at a discount of -223.08% from its 52-week high price of $0.84 and is indicating a premium of 53.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 126Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.24%, in the last five days TAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 7.14% to its value on the day. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -46.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.88% in past 5-day. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) showed a performance of 11.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 Million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 861.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +861.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 861.54% for stock’s current value.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%