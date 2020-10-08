In last trading session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw 6,616,187 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at -$0.01 or -1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.56 Million. That closing price of NCTY’s stock is at a discount of -318.75% from its 52-week high price of $1.34 and is indicating a premium of 6.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 59.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The9 Limited (NCTY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.99%, in the last five days NCTY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $0.345 price level, adding 7.1% to its value on the day. The9 Limited’s shares saw a change of -64.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.17% in past 5-day. The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) showed a performance of -35.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.42 Million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%