In last trading session, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw 2,003,984 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.05 trading at $0.78 or 9.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13 Billion. That closing price of CNR’s stock is at a discount of -8.18% from its 52-week high price of $9.79 and is indicating a premium of 71.93% from its 52-week low price of $2.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 568.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 617.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.43%, in the last five days CNR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $9.17-1 price level, adding 1.31% to its value on the day. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.41% in past 5-day. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) showed a performance of 18.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +32.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.55% for stock’s current value.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.21 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.29 Billion and $1.24 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.7% while estimating it to be -5.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.3%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 173 institutions for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNR for having 62.07 Million shares of worth $376.15 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 49.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc., which was holding about 16.74 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.44 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1807777 shares of worth $10.96 Million or 1.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 939.62 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.48 Million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.