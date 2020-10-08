In last trading session, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw 9,568,918 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at -$0.17 or -12.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $139.91 Million. That closing price of AYTU’s stock is at a discount of -157.76% from its 52-week high price of $2.99 and is indicating a premium of 70.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -12.78%, in the last five days AYTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $1.4 price level, adding 17.14% to its value on the day. Aytu BioScience, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.52% in past 5-day. Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) showed a performance of 18.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5Million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 126.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +158.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 93.97% for stock’s current value.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.75 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.29 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.01 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 584.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 65.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%